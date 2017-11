× ‘Touched by an Angel’ Star Della Reese Dies at 86

TV actress Della Reese has died at age 86, Variety reported Monday.

The “Touched by an Angel” star died at her home Sunday night.

She appeared on the CBS television drama from 1994 to 2003. She was also known for appearing in the films “Harlem Nights” and “Beauty Shop.”

