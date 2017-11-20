Twin Brothers Arrested in Connection With Burglary in Costa Mesa: Police

Twin brothers were arrested in connection with a commercial burglary in Costa Mesa, authorities announced Monday.

The men were identified as Jamal and Jamel Walker, 43, of Los Angeles.

The burglary occurred about 7:25 a.m. at a coin shop along the 1900 block of Harbor Boulevard. The person who reported the crime watched through a security camera as the suspects, who had their faces covered, allegedly broke in through the front door and stolen property inside.

An officer found the vehicle the suspects were in at 19th Street and Newport Boulevard and the men drove onto the 55 Freeway as police followed, officials said.

The driver abruptly stopped in one of the lanes and both men ran across the freeway and a drainage ditch before they were eventually taken into custody near the 200 block of Kalmus Drive.

Coins, gloves and burglary tools were found inside the vehicle and both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and evading police.