World Children’s Day: A Day for Children by Children

Amber Hill from Unicef USA and 5 kids from Monte Vista Elementary School in Highland Park joined us live to tell us all about World Children’s Day. World Children’s Day is a fun day with a serious point. Children from around the world will “take over” key roles in media, politics, business, sport and entertainment to help save children’s lives, fight for their rights and fulfill their potential. For more information, visit the website.
