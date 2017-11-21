After South L.A. Oil Drilling Site’s Blamed for Health Problems, City May Try Blocking Its Reopening

Los Angeles City Councilman Gil Cedillo is pursuing an unusual plan that could thwart the reopening of a South L.A. oil drilling site that suspended operations after a public outcry over nosebleeds and other health problems reported by neighbors.

Cedillo, who represents the area near the Allenco Energy Inc. site, wants the city to use a rarely exercised power under its municipal code to cancel “oil drilling districts” where drilling is allowed.

In a proposal Tuesday, he called on city staffers to identify “inactive” drilling districts in the part of Los Angeles he represents, which stretches from Highland Park to Pico-Union, and report on the steps to terminate them.

“We want to protect our environment and protect our residents,” Cedillo said. “And we want to be guided by the facts.”

