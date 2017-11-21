American Man Once Held Prisoner in North Korea Dies After He’s Found Burning in San Diego Park

Investigators suspect the death of a 38-year-old man who was found on fire in the Mission Bay Park area on Friday was an accident or a suicide, San Diego police said Tuesday.

An off-duty California Highway Patrol officer was driving west on Pacific Highway near Sea World Drive about 11:30 p.m. when he saw the man on fire, homicide Lt. Todd Griffin said. The officer stopped to help, but the man died before he could be taken to a hospital.

He was identified as Aijalon Gomes, who had recently moved to the San Diego area from Boston, Griffin said.

Jacqueline McCarthy, Gomes’ mother, confirmed her son was the same Aijalon Gomes who illegally crossed into North Korea from China by walking across a frozen stretch of the Tumen River in January 2010.

