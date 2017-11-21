California Gas-Tax Hike Opponents Given Green Light to Launch Petition Drive for Repeal Initiative

Republican activists were given the green light Monday to launch a petition drive aimed at qualifying a measure for the November 2018 ballot that would repeal recently enacted gas taxes and vehicle fees meant for road repairs and mass transit improvement.

The proposed state constitutional amendment, which would also require future gas taxes to be approved by the voters, was given a title and summary Monday by the state attorney general’s office, allowing opponents of the fuel levies to begin a drive that needs to collect 587,407 signatures of registered voters.

Republicans hope to make the gas tax increases a hot-button issue in the 2018 election for the Democrat-controlled Legislature that approved the hikes.

The main part of the title says the ballot measure “eliminates recently enacted road repair and transportation funding by repealing revenues dedicated for those purposes.” Republicans said a similar title on a separate initiative hid the fact that tax increases were being repealed by calling them “revenues.”

