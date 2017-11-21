Charlie Rose Fired From CBS News Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

Charlie Rose’s CBS News career came to an unceremonious end Tuesday when the network fired him over allegations of sexual harassment.

Rose’s departure marks the downfall of one of the most venerable TV journalists and a major blow to CBS News, which enjoyed its greatest success ever in the morning thanks to “CBS This Morning,” which was built around Rose and his co-anchors Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell in 2012.

Rose’s serious demeanor and ability to engage a wide range of personalities in politics, the arts and business earned him respect and global recognition. He frequently jetted off to land interviews with world leaders.

“There is not a single person of note on the planet who does not know who he is,” said one CBS News executive who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “His talent was so in the stratosphere.”

