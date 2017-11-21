Detectives Investigate Death of Baby Boy in Compton Motel Bathtub After Mother Says She Left Him Bathing

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 1-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Compton motel Monday.

Deputies responded to a report of a baby not breathing at the motel in the 1400 block of North Long Beach Boulevard at 12:38 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Paramedics took the child to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s mother told authorities that she was bathing the boy in the bathtub and left for a short time, according to the Sheriff’s Department. When she returned, she found her son floating in the water, unresponsive and not breathing.

