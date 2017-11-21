Disney, Pixar Animation Executive John Lasseter Announces Leave of Absence, Citing ‘Missteps’

John Lasseter, the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, is taking a leave of absence, citing unspecified “missteps,” according to a memo to staff.

Lasseter, the pioneering executive who built Pixar Animation Studios into an entertainment juggernaut and helped revive Disney’s once-struggling animation business, said in the memo that the decision followed “difficult conversations.”

“I’ve recently had a number of difficult conversations that have been very painful for me,” Lasseter wrote in the memo, which was first reported by the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s never easy to face your missteps, but it’s the only way to learn from them. … It’s been brought to my attention that I have made some of you feel disrespected or uncomfortable. That was never my intent.”

Lasseter, in the letter, described his absence as a six-month sabbatical.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.