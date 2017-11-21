BREAKING: Charlie Rose Fired From CBS News Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

FCC Chair Unveils Controversial Plan to Repeal Net Neutrality

The days of net neutrality are numbered.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for his confirmation hearing for a second term as chair of the commission before the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill July 19, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Ajit Pai, the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, unveiled his controversial plan to repeal Obama-era protections intended to keep the internet open and fair.

“Under my proposal, the federal government will stop micromanaging the Internet,” Pai said in a statement Tuesday. “Instead, the FCC would simply require Internet service providers to be transparent about their practices.”

The net neutrality rules, approved in 2015, prevent internet providers like Comcast and AT&T from deliberately speeding up or slowing down traffic from specific websites and apps. They’re intended to prevent those internet companies from picking winners and losers among content providers.

The FCC will vote on the repeal at its monthly hearing December 14. The Republican-led agency is expected to approve it on a party-line vote.