Federal Judge Orders DACA Status Restored for L.A. Immigrant Arrested While Giving Teen a Ride to Border Area

federal court in Los Angeles has ordered the United States government to restore the protected status of an immigrant in the country illegally who was arrested near the Mexican border earlier this year while giving a ride to a teenager who was later deported.

Jesus Arreola Robles, a beneficiary of President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, was arrested by Border Patrol agents on Feb. 12 in Campo, Calif., about a mile from the border, and accused of trying to smuggle someone into the United States.

The 23-year-old North Hollywood resident said he thought he was giving a paid ride to a friend’s 17-year-old cousin.

He spent several weeks in detention before he was granted bail by an immigration judge who “found him credible” when he said he “hadn’t been involved in criminal activity,” said Katrina Eiland, an attorney for the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project who is representing Arreola Robles. He was never charged with a crime.

