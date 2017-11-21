Houston Man Arrested in Connection With Los Angeles County Superior Court Phishing Attack

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Houston in connection with allegedly phishing Los Angeles County Superior Court email accounts, the District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Oriyomi Sadiq Aloba has been charged with 12 counts of false impersonation, five counts of altering public safety computer data and one count of multiple identifying information theft. He is also accused of “excessive taking” allegations of more than $100,000.

The arrest stemmed from a five-day incident in July, when more than 500 Superior Court employees received email messages that tried to trick users into giving away their account credentials. The employees were directed to visit fake websites that appeared to be legitimate, the DA’s office said.

Fewer than a dozen employees, however, were affected by the breech and the court determined that no case information or financial data was compromised.

Aloba was arrested at his Houston home on Nov. 15, with the help of several law enforcement agencies.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. Prosecutors have recommended that his bail be set at $1.1 million.

Aloba faces up to 14 years and four months in prison.