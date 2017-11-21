KTLA Holiday Toy Test With Raise a Child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's that time of the year again for KTLA's annual Toy Test. But in the spirit of thanks and giving, we wanted to invite some very special local children to help us out. Cher Calvin reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 21, 2017.

There are currently over 28,000 children in the L.A. County foster care system. Raise a Child works in partnership with the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services to find the best matches. To find out more about taking the first steps toward adoption for these children or others, visit raiseachild.org.