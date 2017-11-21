LAPD Seek Men Involved in Armed Robbery of 3 Pharmacies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police were looking for men involved in a string of armed robberies in Whittier and Los Angeles in October, authorities said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said officials were seeking the men responsible for robbing three pharmacies: one in South L.A. on Oct. 13, another in West L.A. on Oct. 20 and a pharmacy in Whittier on Oct. 22.

The first robber in the South L.A. incident — which happened in a pharmacy on the 200 block of West Vernon Avenue — was described as a 20- to 25-year-old black man with a dark complexion, 5-foot-6 tall and around 165 pounds. He may have a disability or injury on his right hand. The second robber was described as a 20- to 25-year-old black man with a light complexion, 5-foot-6 tall and around 165 pounds. The third robber was described as a black man, 5-foot-6 tall and 135 to 145 pounds.

Police said the armed men took money and medications before fleeing in a charcoal gray four-door BMW with a sunroof.

The two robbers in the West L.A. incident — which occurred in a pharmacy on the 11600 block of Wilshire Boulevard — fled in a vehicle with the same description after taking some cash, according to authorities. The first suspect in that robbery was described as a 20-year-old black man with a light complexion, 5-foot-8 tall and around 165 pounds. The second suspect was described as a 20-year-old black man with a dark complexion, 5-foot-7 tall and around 165 pounds. Police said both had tattoos on their necks.

The incident in Whittier — which took place in a pharmacy on the 15700 block of Whittier Boulevard — involved three men, according to officials. They said one of them was seated in a wheelchair as another man wheeled him behind the counter. The man on the wheelchair then stood up and showed a black handgun. The two of them ordered the pharmacy's employees to the ground while a third man filled a black bag with prescription medication.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives at 323-846-6572. Those who want to give a tip anonymously can call 1-800-222-8477.