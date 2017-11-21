Lawsuit Accuses Santa Rosa Senior Home of Abandoning Residents as NorCal Wildfire Approached

Residents in a senior living center in Santa Rosa have filed suit against the facility’s owners, claiming that staffers abandoned them in the face of last month’s devastating wildfire.

In a lawsuit filed Monday in Sonoma County Superior Court, four residents of the now-destroyed Villa Capri assisted living center said they were abandoned by the staff, along with “other residents in wheelchairs, and other residents with dementia who were physically and cognitively incapable of escaping a burning building without assistance.”

The suit names Oakmont Senior Living and Oakmont Management group as the defendants.

“There was absolutely no communication at all,” plaintiff’s attorney Kathryn Stebner told a Los Angeles Times reporter Tuesday. “These people were left stranded. They had no keys, no cell service, no walkie-talkies. The three caregivers on hand did not know about any evacuation plan … and in fact, were waiting for an executive director, who did not show up. How could they have gotten out?”