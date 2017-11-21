Man Wearing Facial-Type Mask Sought in Series of Armed Robberies in Eagle Rock, Highland Park Areas

Police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help to find a man sought in a series of at least six armed robberies that took place in the past two weeks in the Eagle Rock and Highland Park areas.

In each of the robberies, a man wearing a white paper mask enters a business and demands cash, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

After taking the money, he flees the location and leaves the area in a vehicle, possibly a silver Nissan Sentra or similar car, the release stated.

The robberies occurred on the following dates and locations:

Nov. 7 – 4900 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard

Nov. 11 – 4700 block of Eagle Rock Boulevard

Nov. 13 – 1000 block of Colorado Boulevard

Nov. 14 -5800 block of York Boulevard

Nov. 17 – 6400 block of York Boulevard

Nov. 18 – 400 block of North Avenue 64

Police have released a suspect description, describing the robber as a Hispanic man in his late 20s to early 30s, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

He had on a form-fitting white paper mask similar to one used for cosmetic facials, with eye, mouth and nose holes. The man was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, gloves and white tennis shoes with blue laces in each incident, according to the release.

Police said a small blue steel revolver resembling a “starter pistol” has been used in the crimes.

Anyone who recognizes the individual or who has information about the case is urged to contact LAPD Detective Franco at 323-561-3472 during business hours, or by calling 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours. Anonymous tips can also be left by dialing Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.