Money Smart: Guys Gift Guide

For the guys who want to get the perfect gifts but also want to avoid the malls, crowds and traffic -- lifestyle expert Doyin Richards has perused the virtual aisles of Amazon.com to gather the hottest new products on the market!

For more on the products mentioned:
Tile Sport - $34.99
Click & Grow Indoor Smart Fresh Herb Garden Kit - $59.00
Navdy Augmented Reality GPS Navigation System - $399.99
Pinzon Faux Fur Throw Blanket - $16.75
Fiesta Copper Cocktail Shaker - $21.99
Bose SoundLink Mini Bluetooth Speaker II - $179.00
GoSports Giant 4 in a Row Game with Carrying Case - $64.99
RoyalBaby BMX Freestyle Kids Bike - $89.99
DJI Spark, Fly More Combo, Alpine White - $648.00