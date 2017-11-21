Mother Arrested in Palmdale for ‘Playing Chicken’ on the Train Tracks With Her 4-Year-Old Child

A mother was arrested in Palmdale after being caught “playing chicken” on the train tracks with her 4-year-old child, authorities said Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call on Nov. 16 about a woman and a child sitting on the train tracks near Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard. Two officers arrived at the scene and saw a child sitting on the tracks while the mother was 20 yards away looking at her cellphone, according to a statement from the station.

The officers immediately told the mother and child to move away from the path. The woman, 26-year-old Ashley Hawkins, said that she has her child sit on the train tracks daily and tells him to move out of the way as the train goes by, according to the news release.

“The mother expressed no due regard for the safety of her child and continued to state it was okay because they did it every day,” the statement said.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with child endangerment, according to a sheriff’s news release. She was booked at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station and scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 20.

The Department of Family and Child Services took the child into protective custody.