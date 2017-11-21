Refinery29’s Beauty Innovator Award Winners

Senior editor for Refinery29 Lexy Lebsack joined us with a selection of some of her favorites from Refinery29’s list of Beauty Innovator award winners. Refinery29’s annual Beauty Innovator Awards aren’t your average beauty awards. R29’s celebration of the products, brands, and campaigns shaping the beauty landscape is an ode to the trailblazers and risk-takers. In their third annual honors, they’re celebrating the products and campaigns that really got it right by driving important conversations about inclusivity and diversity, affordable show-stoppers, and, of course, the products their readers love. For more information on the winners, click HERE or follow them on social media.
