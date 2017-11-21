Monterey Park police are searching for the thief or thieves responsible for stealing tires and rims off multiple 2017 Honda Accords in the past week. Kimberly Cheng reports from Monterey Park for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 21, 2017.
Thieves Target Parked Honda Accords in Monterey Park, Police SAy
