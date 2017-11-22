22-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Bellflower Home Is ID’d

Authorities have released the name of a 22-year-old woman who died in her Bellflower home after her husband reported her not breathing following a night of drinking.

Kenia Avilez’s name and age were released early Wednesday by the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The victim was found unresponsive in a bedroom at her home in the 9500 block of Cedar Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which had said the victim was 23.

Her 38-year-old husband at one point stopped cooperating with investigators and detectives needed to obtain a search warrant from a judge in order to examine the home, authorities said.

The husband initially told investigators that he and his wife has been “out drinking” the night before, and he awoke to find her unresponsive.

After initial questioning, the unidentified husband then “shut down,” a homicide Lt. John Corina said.

No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Investigators were calling the case a suspicious death.

“She’s only 23 years old,” Corina said Monday evening. “It’s unusual for a 23-year-old just to lie down and die.”