× As Driver Cram Onto SoCal Roadways, Travel Times Could Double During Thanksgiving Week

To live in Southern California is to know that most unpleasant of Thanksgiving traditions: terrific traffic.

News helicopter footage of jammed freeways has become, at least on social media, an iconic symbol of the holiday season.

Tuesday’s evening commute was grim, and Wednesday’s won’t be much better, experts say.

Data indicates that in Los Angeles, the worst holiday traffic was expected to occur between 3:15 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, when travel times could more than double. That’s also considered to be the worst time to drive to Los Angeles International Airport, according to INRIX, a company that specializes in connected car services and transportation analytics.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.