Beverly Hills Police Investigates 12 Hollywood Sexual Assault Allegations

The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating 12 sexual assault allegations made against members of the entertainment industry, officials said Wednesday, widening a scandal that has rocked Hollywood.

Beverly Hills police declined to provide specifics of the allegations, saying the agency wanted to “maintain the integrity of these investigations.”

“The Beverly Hills Police Department is working in conjunction with the District Attorney’s Task Force on these cases. We place a high priority on crimes against persons cases,” Police Chief Sandra Spagnoli said in a statement.

Several weeks ago, the department said it was investigating movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and filmmaker James Toback after recently receiving allegations that they committed sexual assaults.

