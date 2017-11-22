× California AG Denounces Idea to Hike Entry Fees for Yosemite and Other National Parks

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra and almost a dozen of his counterparts have denounced a National Parks Service proposal to increase entrance fees at 17 popular parks, including some in the state.

“We cannot let the most popular and awe-inspiring national parks become places only for the wealthy,” the attorneys wrote in a letter on Wednesday to the acting director of the National Parks Service. “As Americans, we are all public landowners.”

Federal parks officials announced the proposed fee hikes in late October as part of a proposal to raise money to fix roads, bridges, campgrounds and bathrooms. But in their letter, Becerra and fellow attorneys say facility and infrastructure improvements should not come at the expense of parkgoers.

The agency proposed a $70 fee for each private, noncommercial vehicle, up from the current fares of $25 to $30. The fee for a motorcycle would more than double to $50 from $15 to $25. Visitors on foot or bicycle would pay $30, up from the $10 to $15.

