Delivery Driver Caught on Camera Urinating on Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep

A Colorado homeowner is furious after seeing video captured by his doorbell camera that shows a delivery driver urinating on his doorstep.

The video was captured after a package was dropped off at William Washington's Aurora home, KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver reported Tuesday.

Williams' doorbell security system notified him remotely that someone had arrived at his door. He watched as the man – clad in an orange vest –turned toward the wall and began urinating on the doorstep.

"It took me a second to even realize what was happening," Williams said. "It's not till you see the puddle forming below him that ..."

Williams said he just bought the house and at first wondered if he was being targeted for some reason. Then he realized the offender was making an Amazon delivery.

He immediately called Amazon about what happened.

It's not known if the driver is employed by Amazon, KDVR reported. Washington is still waiting to hear from the company.