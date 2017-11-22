Eastbound 10 Freeway Temporarily Closed in Mid-City After Car Overturns, Lands on Second Vehicle

An injury crash involving an overturned vehicle on the 10 Freeway in the Mid-City neighborhood of Central Los Angeles prompted the temporary closure of all eastbound lanes early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. between South Robertson Boulevard and La Cienega Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed one of the cars had overturned and landed on top of the other vehicle, which had stopped in the middle of the freeway.

At least one of the drivers was injured in the crash, according to the CHP.

The extent of the injuries were unknown.

Authorities issued a SigAlert for the closure of all eastbound lanes due to the crash.

Officials reopened the number 4 and 5 lanes just before 5:30 a.m.

All lanes were open to traffic again at 6:02 a.m., according to the CHP.