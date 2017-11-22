Elon Musk’s Tunneling Company Files Application to Dig Through L.A.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has famously complained about the traffic he faces on his commute from his Bel-Air home to his office in Hawthorne, near Los Angeles International Airport.

His solution? An alternate transportation system that could whisk commuters from the San Fernando Valley to the Westside in a matter of minutes through a tunnel parallel to the 405 Freeway.

The Boring Co., the firm Musk created this year to build that system, filed an application Thursday with Los Angeles officials seeking approval to begin digging within city limits, Bureau of Engineering spokeswoman Mary Nemick said Tuesday.

Nemick and a spokesman for Mayor Eric Garcetti said they would not immediately release the permit application documents.

