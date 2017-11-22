Late November Temperatures Break Records Across SoCal Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

The calendar may show Thanksgiving, but weather across Southern California on Wednesday felt more like the Fourth of July.

Several heat records were already smashed by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

An all-time high for November was recorded at the Camarillo Airport, where temperatures reached 99 degrees. The previous record of 98 degrees, reached three times, was recorded no later than Nov. 5.

Record highs were also recorded in downtown Los Angeles, Riverside, Long Beach, Santa Ana, Woodland Hills, Big Bear Lake, Westwood, Lancaster and Santa Barbara, officials said.

In San Diego, temperatures had never reached above 90 degrees this late in the year. Today, thermometers pushed up to 92 degrees, according to the weather service.

Oxnard similarly broke the record temperature for Nov. 22, reaching 91 degrees before noon. But 10 miles to the west, in Ventura Harbor, the high for the morning was 65 degrees, NWS reported.

Record highs for Nov. 21 were also reached in Burbank, Woodland Hills and Sanberg on Tuesday.

On Thanksgiving Day temperatures are predicted to reach 90 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, where the existing record of 90 degrees was set on Nov. 26, 1903, a National Weather Service meteorologist told the Los Angeles Times.