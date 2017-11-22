Overturned Milk Tanker Causes Hours of Lane Closures on 5 Freeway in Burbank

A crash involving a big rig hauling milk has left all but one lane of the southbound 5 Freeway closed through Burbank on one of the busiest traffic days of the year.

The crash occurred about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday just north of Burbank Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident page.

The overturned tanker was leaking thousands of gallons of milk across lanes and blocking traffic. Just before 6 a.m., a SigAlert was issued.

By 8:20 a.m., CHP was saying only the No. 1 lane would remain open until 1 p.m.

The crash comes as more than 4 million Southern California drivers are expected to hit the roads for the Thanksgiving holiday. AAA predicts it will be the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel season in the past 10 years.

SIGALERT UPDATE IN BURBANK: SB I-5 AT BURBANK BLVD – #2, 3, 4 LANES, AND THE BURBANK BLVD OFF-RAMP BLOCKED UNTIL 1300 HRS DUE TO A COLLISION — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) November 22, 2017