Police Search for Man Who Held Up Santa Ana Liquor Store at Gunpoint

Police are searching for an armed robber who held up a Santa Ana liquor store clerk, in an incident that was captured on surveillance video early Wednesday.

The robbery occurred shortly after midnight at the Valley Liquors store located in the 2400 block of West Edinger Avenue.

Video shows the suspect walking around the store before approaching the counter and pulling what appears to be a gun out of his sweatshirt.

The clerk immediately puts his hands up and attempts to run away from the gunman.

Video shows the gunman chasing the clerk around the counter and then through the store.

The suspect eventually went back to the register and stole between $1,500 and $2,000, Santa Ana Police Department Sgt. Frank said.

Investigators believe the clerk may have been about to make a cash drop or deposit when the gunman arrived, Frank said.

The clerk appeared to be OK but told KTLA he was scared during the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Santa Ana Police Department at 714-245-8665.