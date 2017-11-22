× Recent Hollywood Sex Assault Claims Sends LAPD Into Uncharted Territory

The flood of sexual assault allegations coming out of the Hollywood entertainment industry has the Los Angeles Police Department negotiating uncharted territory.

Never before has the department received so many sexual assault allegations involving high-profile figures at one time, including many complex cases that are years old with multiple alleged victims, officials say.

The department has re-engineered its detective staff to deal with the influx. The LAPD has established five teams of two detectives to exclusively investigate allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The team includes members of the cold-case unit, because these detectives are experts in dealing with old criminal allegations that lack physical evidence.

“They know where to go. They know how to jog peoples’ memories,” said LAPD Capt. Billy Hayes, who oversees the Robbery-Homicide division and is managing the task force. “We’ve get an unprecedented number of calls.”

