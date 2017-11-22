× Southern California Likely to See Record-Breaking Heat on Thanksgiving Day

Those turkeys won’t be the only animals roasting on Thanksgiving Day.

Mother Nature will be serving up one of the hottest Thanksgivings on record in Southern California, with potentially record-breaking temperatures 25 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.

A high of 90 degrees is predicted in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The record high for Thanksgiving Day in downtown is 90 degrees, set on Nov. 26, 1903, he said.

Record breaking heat will peak today, with only a slight decrease tomorrow. Oxnard and Camarillo have already broken record highs this morning at 91 and 93 respectively. Expect more records to be broken this afternoon. #cawx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/kuHnzJvoIW — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 22, 2017