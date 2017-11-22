Trump Border Wall Prototypes Lit Up With Images of Protest

A collaboration of artists and activists lit up the Trump administration’s border wall prototypes last weekend with a ladder and other images critiquing the barriers.

The first political activism that the prototypes have seen, the project was part art, part performance and part action, according to Jill Marie Holslin, one of the artists involved.

Using three trucks parked on the Mexican side of the border, the group — including members of Overpass Light Brigade San Diego, People Over Profits San Diego and a group of UC San Diego graduate students led by Andrew Sturm — on Saturday night projected images onto the walls using a theater light.

“You can think of it as power games, but you can also think of it as the long tradition of the clown and clowning around, using humor to deflate the power of an over-leaning government,” Holslin said. “That’s something that has been a tradition in politics for centuries.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

