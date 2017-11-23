2 Male Suspects Killed in Anaheim Pursuit Involving Orange County Sheriff’s Deputies

Two male suspects were killed Thursday when an afternoon pursuit involving the Orange County Sheriff’s Department ended in a collision at Imperial Highway and Big Sky Lane in Anaheim, authorities said.

Orange County sheriff’s deputies responded about 12:40 p.m. to a report of suspicious activity in the 19000 block of Ridgeview Road in Villa Park, said Jaimee Blashaw, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department.

The deputies made contact with the suspects, who fled in a gray Ford Focus, according to Blashaw and Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

During the four-minute pursuit, one of the suspects threw out a pillowcase that contained laptops and jewelry, Blashaw said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.