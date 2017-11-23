How to Get Santa to Respond to Your Child’s Letter, With Help From the Postal Service

Each year, for more than 100 years, the U.S. Postal Service has received countless letters containing children’s Christmas wishes addressed to Santa Claus in the North Pole.

This week, USPS announced it will help parents secure a personalized response to their child’s wish list sent from Santa Claus himself.

As usual, your child should compose their letter and placed it in an envelope addressed to Santa, the postal service says.

Once alone, USPS instructs parents to write a personal reply and put this in a separate envelope addressed to their child with the return address “Santa, North Pole.”

Both of these can be sent in a larger, postmarked envelope, addressed to:

North Pole Postmark

Postmaster

4141 Postmark Drive

Anchorage, AK 99530-9998

The letters must be received by Dec. 15 for a response to be sent. “Santa’s helpers at the Postal Service will take care of the rest,” USPS states.

This isn’t the first time the postal service has worked to respond to children’s Christmas wishes. Beginning in 1912, the program now known as Operation Santa started enlisting local postmasters and community volunteers to field to letters.

For more information on Letters From Santa, visit the USPS website.