Investigation Underway After Woman Killed in Irwindale Area Crash

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash in the Irwindale area that left a woman dead Wednesday night.

The crash occurred just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of North Irwindale Avenue and Edna Place, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The unidentified victim was described only as a “Jane Doe” by CHP Officer Kimball.

No details on the crash were immediately available.

The incident occurred near a railroad crossing but was not expected to cause any delays for Metrolink riders.