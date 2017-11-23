Los Angeles Roasts During Hottest Thanksgiving on Record

Temperatures in downtown Los Angeles reached 91 degrees on Thursday, making this year’s Thanksgiving holiday the hottest since official record keeping began in 1877.
That all-time high temperature was reached by noon, according to the National Weather Service.
Records for Nov. 23 temperatures were also set in Long Beach (90 degrees) and at Los Angeles International Airport (91 degrees), where both the previous records had been set in 1990, the agency said.
In Burbank (88 degrees), Camarillo (92 degrees) and Oxnard (91 degrees), records that had been set in 1950 were all shattered.
Records were also set in Escondido, Big Bear Lake and El Cajon and tied in Riverside and San Diego.
Meteorologists had predicted temperatures would drop slightly Thursday after an unseasonably hot Wednesday that also saw records break across Southern California.
An all-time November high had been recorded Wednesday in Camarillo, where temperatures reached 99 degrees.
The hot, dry conditions can be attributed to a ridge of high pressure lingering above the region, sending desert air flowing toward the coast, an NWS meteorologist told the Los Angeles Times.
Things were expected to cool off Friday.