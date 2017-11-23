November Heat Wave: More Records Expected to Fall on Thanksgiving

A rare November heat wave is expected to bring another round of record-breaking highs to Southern California on Thanksgiving.

Highs will hover around 90 degrees for the majority of coast and valley areas, with the mountains and deserts reaching the mid 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday’s highs should be similar to the record-breaking temperatures experienced Wednesday.

New records were recorded Wednesday in several areas, including downtown Los Angeles, Riverside, Long Beach, Santa Ana, Burbank, Woodland Hills, Big Bear Lake, Westwood, Lancaster and Santa Barbara.

In San Diego, temperatures had never reached above 90 degrees this late in the year. But on Wednesday, thermometers topped out at 92 degrees, according to the weather service.

Forecasters are warning of elevated fire danger Thursday due to the mostly sunny and dry conditions.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected to arrive Friday, according to forecasters.