Project Angel Food Thanksgiving 2017

Gayle Anderson was live in Hollywood where the nonprofit organization PROJECT ANGEL FOOD is providing meals Thanksgiving Day for the critically ill and shut ins.

Thanksgiving Day at Project Angel Food is not quite business as usual. From 6.00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. celebrities including Jesse Tyler Ferguson(“Modern Family”), Pop Star Aaron Carter, Kirsten Vangsness (“Criminal Minds”), Sara Rue(“Impastor”), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (“Shahs of Sunset”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Wicked” Broadway), Comedian Hal Sparks and the legendary Charo will be in the Project Angel Food kitchen at 922 Vine Street, Los Angeles, 90038 together with some dedicated volunteers preparing, cooking and packaging 400 hot meals that will be delivered on Thanksgiving Day from 12.00 pm to 1.30 pm. by additional volunteers including Jesse Tyler Ferguson and L.A. City Council Member David Ryu.

These 400 hot meals will be delivered to clients who would otherwise not have a hot meal on this day of celebration. The festive food includes turkey, stuffing made from scratch, mashed potatoes and gravy, organic vegetables and a slice of pumpkin pie. Included with the meal is a colorful place mat with a cheery message, signed with love by a Project Angel Food donor. All other clients will not miss out, as they have requested a frozen meal which will be delivered before the holiday. Some donors have purchased Apple Crumble, Pumpkin or Diabetic Apple pies which will be delivered to some lucky clients.

To fortify the kitchen angels, Project Angel Food has partnered with Don Francisco’s Coffee, which will provide hot and iced coffee blends throughout the morning. Don Francisco’s Coffee is a top-selling retail brand roasted and owned by F. Gavińa & Sons with a history reaching back 140 years.

Project Angel Food’s Thanksgiving Day program is part of its Month of Giving. To sponsor a holiday meal Text Angel 17 to 243725 and you will be sent a link to fulfill your pledge.

Since 1989, Project Angel Food has prepared and delivered nearly 11 million meals – currently 11,000 per week – free of charge to men, women and children living with critical illnesses. Project Angel Food expanded its initial mission from serving people living with HIV/AIDS to include medically tailored meals, prepared by the staff and volunteers, for those combatting cancer, kidney failure, diabetes and congestive heart disease. The mission has always remained intact, to feed and nourish the sick, by delivering healthy, nutritious meals throughout 4,400 square miles of LA County. More than 98% of Project Angel Food clients are living below the poverty level, and Project Angel Food is their lifeline, filling a vital need in all communities. The client demographics are testimony to this, 37% Latino, 29% African-American, 22% Caucasian, 6% Asian/Pacific Islander, 1% Native American and 5% Multicultural.

We can help and donate not just Thanksgiving Day, but all year long! To learn how, please click HERE.

If you have questions or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732.