Tradition and Deals Still Drawing Thanksgiving Shoppers Into Stores

Jay Pujalte, 45, spent three nights in a tent outside the Atwater Village Best Buy. With a rug for comfort and his wife and daughter for company, Pujalte was willing to wait to find a deal — and an experience — that couldn’t be had online.

Over the years, e-commerce and ever-earlier sales have eroded Black Friday’s prominence as the main barometer of the holiday shopping season. But Thanksgiving night shopping still holds mystique for consumers.

A recent PwC consumer survey found that 58% of shoppers planned to go out and browse for bargains after eating their turkey. Last year, only 40% of shoppers said they would shop on Thanksgiving night.

Some choose to shop in brick-and-mortar stores to be able to see and touch what they are buying. Some, as Pujalte said, want to capture “the shopping spirit.”

