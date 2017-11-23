Tradition and Deals Still Drawing Thanksgiving Shoppers Into Stores

Posted 8:33 PM, November 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:34PM, November 23, 2017

Jay Pujalte, 45, spent three nights in a tent outside the Atwater Village Best Buy. With a rug for comfort and his wife and daughter for company, Pujalte was willing to wait to find a deal — and an experience — that couldn’t be had online.

Customers fill their shopping carts with laptops at Best Buy just after the Atwater Village store opened on Thanksgiving on Nov. 23, 2017. (Credit: Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Over the years, e-commerce and ever-earlier sales have eroded Black Friday’s prominence as the main barometer of the holiday shopping season. But Thanksgiving night shopping still holds mystique for consumers.

A recent PwC consumer survey found that 58% of shoppers planned to go out and browse for bargains after eating their turkey. Last year, only 40% of shoppers said they would shop on Thanksgiving night.

Some choose to shop in brick-and-mortar stores to be able to see and touch what they are buying. Some, as Pujalte said, want to capture “the shopping spirit.”

