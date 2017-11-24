18-Year-Old Man, 3 Juveniles Accused in Alleged Scam That Sought Donations to Pay for Child’s Funeral: Victorville Police

An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were detained after an alleged scam targeting motorists in Victorville on Wednesday netted the group hundreds of dollars, police said.

Around 4 p.m., authorities receiving reports that several people were running into traffic and trying to collect money from people in vehicles in the area of Bear Valley and Mariposa roads, according to a Victorville Police Department news release.

A deputy responded to the scene and detained four individuals, each carrying plastic jars filled with money and holding large white signs with photos of a child, the release stated.

They were apparently trying to collect money to pay for the child’s funeral, the signs indicated.

A photo of one of the signs posted by police read, “Funeral Donations” and “R.I.P. Baby Adam.”

After an investigation that included a call to the San Bernardino County’s Office, authorities determined the information on the posters was fake, according to the release. The group collected more than $800 as a result of the alleged scam

Eighteen-year-old Shane Alexander, of Fontana, and three male juveniles were cited on suspicion of theft by fraud, police said.

Alexander was released at the scene, while the three boys were released to their guardian.

The District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case, and it was not immediately clear whether any charges would be filed.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 760-241-2911, or leave an anonymous tip through the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463.