26-Year-Old Man Shot Dead in His Mother’s San Fernando Valley Home on Thanksgiving; Suspect Sought

Los Angeles police are searching for a suspect after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in his mother’s home in Arleta on Thanksgiving, officials said Friday.

Officers were called to the scene in the 14200 block of Gager Street at about 8:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to Los Angeles Police Detective Dave Peteque.

The man, identified as Steven Tang, was shot at least once after being confronted by an unidentified aggressor, Peteque said. The gunfire potentially followed a physical altercation, but the circumstances remain under investigation.

Police found him inside the home unconscious and unable to breathe. Paramedics also responded and attempted to revive him, but Tang died at the scene, officials said.

Homicide detectives believe Tang was targeted by his killer. Both his mother and uncle live in the home where he was shot, according to Peteque.

Police are searching for a suspect, described as a Latino man in his 20s.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Peteque at 818-374-1934.