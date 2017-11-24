Black Friday Rush Begins as Shoppers Flock to Malls, Retail Stores in SoCal

The day after Thanksgiving is bringing out shoppers to Southern California malls and retail stores as they look for the deals and steals on Black Friday. Erin Myers reports from Glendale for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Nov. 24, 2017.
