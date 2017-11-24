Dashcam Video Shows Wild Pursuit That Ended in Crash in Milwaukee Area; 5 Juveniles Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police in Wisconsin this week released dashcam video of a wild pursuit that ended in a crash in the Milwaukee area and resulted in the arrests of five people between the ages of 12 and 17.

The incident, which took place on Nov. 14, began around 10:30 p.m. when officers tried to pull over a black Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen in an armed robbery two days prior, KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee reported Wednesday, citing the Wauwatosa Police Department.

But the Jeep wouldn't stop, prompting officers to initiate what turned out to be a nearly 8-mile-long chase, authorities said.

For more than 10 minutes, police chased the vehicle as it sped through residential areas, city streets, alleys, past the county courthouse and a police station parking, the video showed.

The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision mid-chase, resulting in the patrol car rear-ending the Jeep, according to the footage.

However, the pursuit continued for a while longer, until the Jeep crashed into a car, rolled over and caught fire, according to WITI.

Two people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the Jeep's five occupants were seriously injured and all were arrested, the station reported.

The driver, identified only as a 16-year-old, faces a charge of "recklessly endangering safety" in juvenile court, police told WITI.

Authorities decided not to charge a 17-year-old passenger, but have yet to make a decision about the other three occupants, according to the station.