Man Arrested for Allegedly Shooting, Murdering Man in Rosemead a Day Earlier

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of an older man a day earlier in Rosemead, the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department said Friday.

Homicide detectives arrested Zhongqiang Meng following the murder of a Hispanic man in his 50s Thursday night, the sheriff’s department said. The killing happened at around 6:30 p.m. in the 8000 block of Emerson Place.

The victim was returning home when he was shot and killed in his driveway, officials said.

Meng was soon identified as the suspected shooter and he was taken into custody the morning after the killing, when he turned himself in to the Monterey Park Police Department, officials said.

Anyone with information about the killing can reach the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.