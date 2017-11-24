Shark Tanks Locker Board With 12-Year-Old Carson Kropfl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Twelve year old skater and entrepreneur Carson Kropfl joined us live to tell us all about the Locker Board he invented. The locker board is the only non-folding skateboard available that is compact enough to fit in a locker or backpack. On top of his early success, he recently secured an investment from Sir Richard Branson on the season 9 premiere of ‘Shark Tank’. Sir Richard Branson outbid Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec. Thanks to his partnership with Richard, Carson has been able to hire a manufacturer and keep Locker Board sustainable. Locker Board donates $1 from each board sold to the Tony Hawk Foundation, which develops public skateboard parks in low-income communities across the country. For more information on the locker board, click HERE or follow Carson on social media.