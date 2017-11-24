Twelve year old skater and entrepreneur Carson Kropfl joined us live to tell us all about the Locker Board he invented. The locker board is the only non-folding skateboard available that is compact enough to fit in a locker or backpack. On top of his early success, he recently secured an investment from Sir Richard Branson on the season 9 premiere of ‘Shark Tank’. Sir Richard Branson outbid Mark Cuban and Robert Herjavec. Thanks to his partnership with Richard, Carson has been able to hire a manufacturer and keep Locker Board sustainable. Locker Board donates $1 from each board sold to the Tony Hawk Foundation, which develops public skateboard parks in low-income communities across the country. For more information on the locker board, click HERE or follow Carson on social media.
Shark Tanks Locker Board With 12-Year-Old Carson Kropfl
-
Cowboys and Cardinals Players Lock Arms in Protest of Trump’s Comments Against the NFL
-
$25K Reward Offered for Info in Fatal Assault, Robbery of 85-Year-Old Korean War Vet in Carson
-
Harvey Weinstein Fired from His Film Company Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations
-
Equifax CEO Richard Smith Out After Stunning Data Breach
-
Gov. Brown Pardons Man Wrongfully Convicted of Killing Simi Valley Mother and Son in 1978
-
-
Motion Picture Academy Board to Decide Whether to Oust Harvey Weinstein
-
Joe Paterno May Have Known About Earlier Jerry Sandusky Sex Abuse Claim, Police Report Shows
-
Richard Branson to Ride Out Hurricane Irma in Wine Cellar Despite Private Island’s Risk of Taking Direct Hit
-
While His Teammates Stayed in Locker Room, Army Veteran Steelers Player Stood for Anthem
-
102-Year-Old-Actor Attends First World Series Game Since 1926
-
-
‘They Were Such Good Guys’: Heartbroken LAPD Officer Remembers 2 Sons Killed in Carson Crash
-
Uber Strips Power From Ousted CEO Travis Kalanick
-
LASD Offers $25K Reward Amid Search for Killer of Slain Korean War Veteran in Carson