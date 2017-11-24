Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes With The Bellwether’s Ted Hopson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Co-Owner/Executive Chef of The Bellwether Ted Hopson joined us live with delicious Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Ted will be starring in the upcoming “Iron Chef Showdown” He recently cooked at the James Beard House this past spring, and previously worked alongside Sang Yoon at the famed Father’s Office and Lukshon, and even supported him in competing on “Top Chef Masters.” Upon opening, The Bellwether has earned spots on many critics’ “best of lists” under Ted’s direction, including Los Angeles Times’ “Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants 2017,” LA Weekly’s “99 Essential Restaurants,” and Los Angeles magazine’s “Top 10 New Restaurants of 2016.” The Bellwether is located at 13251 Ventura Blvd A in Studio City. For more information, visit the website or follow them on social media.