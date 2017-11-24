Co-Owner/Executive Chef of The Bellwether Ted Hopson joined us live with delicious Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Ted will be starring in the upcoming “Iron Chef Showdown” He recently cooked at the James Beard House this past spring, and previously worked alongside Sang Yoon at the famed Father’s Office and Lukshon, and even supported him in competing on “Top Chef Masters.” Upon opening, The Bellwether has earned spots on many critics’ “best of lists” under Ted’s direction, including Los Angeles Times’ “Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurants 2017,” LA Weekly’s “99 Essential Restaurants,” and Los Angeles magazine’s “Top 10 New Restaurants of 2016.” The Bellwether is located at 13251 Ventura Blvd A in Studio City. For more information, visit the website or follow them on social media.
Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes With The Bellwether’s Ted Hopson
-
Los Angeles Times ‘The Taste’ Preview
-
Seamus Mullen, Chef/Restaurateur
-
Labor Day Grilling Recipes and Tips With Charcoal Venice Chef Joe Johnson
-
Chef Walter Manzke and His Restaurants Petty Cash, République, and Sari Sari Store
-
Jet Tila, Chef
-
-
Long-Awaited Italian Market, Eataly, to Open in Century City Nov. 3
-
Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival Preview With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone
-
Irish Celebrity Chef Shares Beef Stew Ahead of Ireland Week in Los Angeles
-
Rosh Hashanah Recipes With the Queen of Kosher, Chef Jamie Geller
-
East Coast Storm May Delay Thanksgiving Flights Across the U.S., Including at LAX
-
-
Volunteers Serve Some 4,000 Thanksgiving Meals at L.A. Mission on Skid Row
-
Outdoor Dinner Series
-
Truffle Dishes at Maude Restaurant With Celebrity Chef Curtis Stone