Woman Shot in South L.A. While Driving Is in Critical Condition

A woman shot while she was driving in South Los Angeles Friday night has been listed in critical condition, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

The woman, only described as being in her 30s, was shot multiple times while she was driving but was able to get away in her vehicle, LAPD Sgt. Thomas Bojorquez said. The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m. in the area near 50th Street and South Western Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood.

Witnesses called police and fire officials as the woman managed to escape, Bojorquez said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital to treat her injuries and is currently in critical condition, he said.

No further information has been released by LAPD.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this article.