1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized After 3 Men Found Unconscious in Car in West Covina: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One man is dead and two men are being hospitalized after the three were found unconscious inside a car parked outside a home in West Covina Saturday morning, police said.

All three are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s and it is still unclear whether drugs or other substances played a role, officials said. They were all found inside a car parked in the 400 block of East Michelle Street, officials said.

West Covina Police Lt. Travis Tibbets said the "probability is high that it was an overdose" but police won't be sure until the coroner's investigation is complete and toxicology results come in.

"There was no obvious signs of trauma," Tibbets said. "It appeared they were exposed to something that required us to provide them medical attention."

Video of the scene shows paramedics rushing to save the mens' lives, as one is seen being dragged from the backseat of the car.

But earlier, before authorities arrive, surveillance footage shows a strange scene in which the three men never leave the car after first parking there around midnight. Around 4 a.m., the video shows two other men approaching the vehicle and no one from the car appears to respond or get out of the car once the doors are being opened. Later, one of the two men who approached appears to pull a bag from the backseat of the car.

After those men leave, video shows them appearing to return with two other men later in the morning. They all appear to start rummaging through the car. There still appears to be no response from the three men inside the car.

No drugs or drug paraphernalia was found on the three men inside the car.

Lachell Hildreth, who lives in the home the car was parked outside, said she didn't think one of the men would end up dead.

"They were working on him the whole entire time they were here," she said. "And we didn't know he passed. We thought, 'Oh he's going to come to ... We was just praying he came to."