Adoption Fees Waived at Riverside County Animal Shelters for ‘Black Saturday’

Three Riverside County animal shelters are offering free pet adoptions on Saturday as part of an annual promotion.

Because the shelters are closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving, the Riverside County Department of Animal Services’ yearly “Black Saturday” special encourages area residents to make adopting homeless animals part of the holiday’s traditions.

“Nowadays, you can pretty much get anything you want online,” Animal Services Director Robert Miller said in a statement. “But we know you cannot get a live dog or cat on Amazon or when you shop at Walmart. And so we’re encouraging people to consider giving a homeless pet a new chance at life at this special time of year.”

Miller added that the department has been “pleasantly surprised” by turnout at the events in previous years.

“It has historically become one of our biggest, one-day adoption events each year,” he said.

County animal services has waived fees at the following shelters:

• Coachella Valley Animal Campus: 72050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms

• San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus: 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto

• Western Riverside County Animal Shelter: 6851 Van Buren Blvd., Jurupa Valley

The shelters are generally open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Though adopted will be free, those seeking dogs are advised that a license must be obtained for pooches aged 4 months or older if the adopter lives in Riverside County. The license costs $17 annually.